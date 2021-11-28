Millennium Management LLC Sells 663,390 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 63.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663,390 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 228,194 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.