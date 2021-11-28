Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 107,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

CMBM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.