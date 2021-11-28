MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $46.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.34 or 0.07515027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00349006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.93 or 0.01017431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00084222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.39 or 0.00427310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.62 or 0.00422210 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.