Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.