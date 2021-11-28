Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.76.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.