Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $530.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of MITSY opened at $463.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $335.69 and a 1-year high of $502.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

