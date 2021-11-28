Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 12291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,108,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,725,000 after purchasing an additional 522,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.