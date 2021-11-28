Modefi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $746,260.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002374 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $746,260.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,063,467 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

