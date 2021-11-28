Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.68. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 643 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

