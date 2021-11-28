MoonSwap Market Capitalization Tops $5.23 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $160,815.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00349876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.