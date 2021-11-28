Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000.

Shares of IBBQ stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

