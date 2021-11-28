Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after purchasing an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

CUZ opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

