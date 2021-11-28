Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:EDD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 42,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,650. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 243,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

