Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:EDD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 42,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,650. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
