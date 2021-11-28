Morgan Stanley Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of LTC opened at $32.27 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

