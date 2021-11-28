Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of CSW Industrials worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CSWI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock worth $2,999,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
