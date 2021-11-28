Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $649.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.66 on Thursday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

