Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 556.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market cap of £46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 209.85 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

