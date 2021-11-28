Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Motus GI worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

