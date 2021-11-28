Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Movado Group worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOV opened at $45.42 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

