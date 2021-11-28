MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in November

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

