Multiplier Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $162,792.16 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

