NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $30.50 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

