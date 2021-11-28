Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Natural Health Trends worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $7.01 on Friday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

