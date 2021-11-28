nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Down 65.2% in November

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVN opened at $0.30 on Friday. nDivision has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

