NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.05 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $128.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.49 million to $135.00 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $484.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $569.00 million, with estimates ranging from $560.11 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $36.65. 500,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

