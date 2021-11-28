NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,712 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of NETSTREIT worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a P/E ratio of 128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.