Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

