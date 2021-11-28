New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reissued a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.21.

NGD opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Gold by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Gold by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

