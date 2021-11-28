Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 11.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 34,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,816,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

