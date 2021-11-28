Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

