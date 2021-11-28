Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

