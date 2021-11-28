Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $96.38 million and $2.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

