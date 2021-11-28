NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 364.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.30 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

