NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,181 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $150.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

