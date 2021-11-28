NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,316 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $391.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

