NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 25,156 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $182,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,863,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $352,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02.

