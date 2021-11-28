NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

