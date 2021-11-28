NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.04 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

