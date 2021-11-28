NEXT (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 0% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $856,690.86 and $168.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.32 or 0.00349233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

