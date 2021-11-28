NFTify (N1) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $373,194.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $373,194.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00062323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.81 or 0.07447470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,452.34 or 0.99914130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

