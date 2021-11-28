Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 35,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,060,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,537,736.32.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

NHK stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$72.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

