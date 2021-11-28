Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NPNYY opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPNYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

