Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $21.19.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.
