Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 578,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.