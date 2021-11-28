North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.