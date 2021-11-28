North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE NOA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

