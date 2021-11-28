Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 140,859 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

