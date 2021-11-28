Northern Trust Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 114.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,340 shares of company stock valued at $137,436. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

