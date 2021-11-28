Northern Trust Corp Has $1.40 Million Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,506 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Alico worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 179.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $267.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

