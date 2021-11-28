Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,599 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.29 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.