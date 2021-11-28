Northern Trust Corp Takes $1.34 Million Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,425,832 shares of company stock worth $40,393,291 and have sold 129,772 shares worth $3,405,501.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.